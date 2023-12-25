JSON data and find returns undefined?

21

fyi, this is redundant coding, unless your assertion is that p1 and p2 are interchangeable? (They shouldnt be, if you’re drawing a polygon by going from point to point in a path)

Why are we drawing the polygon by walking its points (draw) and then drawing the polygon again, by walking its segments (drawSegments)?

I still dont see a direct stack flow line that goes to the equals function…

22

I’m not entirely sure why the author of the video decided to approach it that way. I’m following along and copying the code. I thought it was an interesting project.

I have a pretty solid idea of what the code is doing, but I don’t necessarily know how to fix it if something doesn’t work as expected. Say like earlier when my data in localStorage was mismatched with what I was seeing drawn on the canvas.

As far as trying to follow the stack of calls. I’m still trying to figure that out while I handle some real life things (christmas eve and all :upside_down_face:).

I’m currently rewatching a previous section of video to see, perhaps, if I can determine which of the calls is throwing the error and why.

I’m not asking for anyone to simply provide the solution, since that’s not how to learn. The problem solving is part of the process.

23

Absolutely agree. But now you’ve put the puzzle in front of everyone’s faces, we all want to figure it out :wink: