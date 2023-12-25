JSON data and find returns undefined?

I’m not entirely sure why the author of the video decided to approach it that way. I’m following along and copying the code. I thought it was an interesting project.

I have a pretty solid idea of what the code is doing, but I don’t necessarily know how to fix it if something doesn’t work as expected. Say like earlier when my data in localStorage was mismatched with what I was seeing drawn on the canvas.

As far as trying to follow the stack of calls. I’m still trying to figure that out while I handle some real life things (christmas eve and all ).

I’m currently rewatching a previous section of video to see, perhaps, if I can determine which of the calls is throwing the error and why.

I’m not asking for anyone to simply provide the solution, since that’s not how to learn. The problem solving is part of the process.