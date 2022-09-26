Array map returning array of undefined values

I am iterating over a couple of JSON arrays of objects and comparing properties to add a property from one to the other. It is returning an array with all undefined values. I am not sure why, any suggestions?

async function getJson() { let facultyArray; const [ data1, data2 ] = await Promise.all([ fetch(urls[0]).then(response => response.json()), fetch(urls[1]).then(response => response.json()) ]); facultyArray = data1[0].users.map(user1 => { data2[0].users.map(user2 => { if(user1.name === user2.name){ return {...user1, title: user2.title} } return user2; }); }); random(facultyArray); // pulls 6 random users from the new array }