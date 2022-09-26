Array map returning array of undefined values

I am iterating over a couple of JSON arrays of objects and comparing properties to add a property from one to the other. It is returning an array with all undefined values. I am not sure why, any suggestions?
async function getJson() {
let facultyArray;
const [ data1, data2 ] = await Promise.all([
fetch(urls[0]).then(response => response.json()),
fetch(urls[1]).then(response => response.json())
]);
facultyArray = data1[0].users.map(user1 => {
data2[0].users.map(user2 => {
if(user1.name === user2.name){
return {...user1, title: user2.title}
}
return user2;
});
});
random(facultyArray); // pulls 6 random users from the new array
}