Array map returning array of undefined values

JavaScript
#1

I am iterating over a couple of JSON arrays of objects and comparing properties to add a property from one to the other. It is returning an array with all undefined values. I am not sure why, any suggestions?

async function getJson() {
    let facultyArray;
    const [ data1, data2 ] = await Promise.all([
        fetch(urls[0]).then(response => response.json()),
        fetch(urls[1]).then(response => response.json())
        ]);
    facultyArray = data1[0].users.map(user1 => {
        data2[0].users.map(user2 => {
            if(user1.name === user2.name){
                return {...user1, title: user2.title}
            }
            return user2;
        });
    });
    random(facultyArray); // pulls 6 random users from the new array
}