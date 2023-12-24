JSON data and find returns undefined?

I’ve been following a video on YouTube where there is a tutorial on working with Points and Line Segments. After several days of building on this project suddenly a core section of my code fails and I have no idea why…

I’m easily 10 classes deep at this point and after tracing the data back from the error, it boils down to this code…

The error, specifically, is in bold below.

class Graph { constructor(points = [], segments = []) { this.points = points; this.segments = segments; } static load(info) { console.log(info) const points = info.points.map((i) => new Point(i.x, i.y)); console.log('Points:', points); const segments = info.segments.map((i) => { **const p1 = points.find((p) => p.equals(i.p1));** const p2 = points.find((p) => p.equals(i.p2)); console.log('i.p1:', i.p1, 'Found p1:', p1); console.log('i.p2:', i.p2, 'Found p2:', p2); return new Segment(p1, p2); }); console.log('Segments:', segments); return new Graph(points, segments); } ... snipped ...

For some reason, the data from p1 is coming back as undefined and breaks the entire project.

This is the data that has been saved to localStorage using JSON.stringify

save() { localStorage.setItem('graph', JSON.stringify(graph)); } Object points: Array(2) 0: {x: 203, y: 413} 1: {x: 199, y: 202} segments: Array(2) 0: Segment {p1: undefined, p2: Point} 1: Segment {p1: Point, p2: Point}

Does anyone have a suggestion? I’m lost as to why this is happening…