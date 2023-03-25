JS shows $$ in media player

Jeez, almost everything I’ve done in devtools has come back. I don’t know what the heck to do… I’m not going through this again…
Devtools is for inspecting a web page and making temporary changed. If you want to make permanent changes you must edit the source code.
@Gandalf hi. From where exactly? How?
As I explained, the dev tools won’t chenge the live site, it’s only a temporary change that happens in your browser.
It means you can try things to see the effect, but without the risk of breaking anything, as all changes will be reverted.
So by all means use dev tools to experiment, but to make real actual changes to the site you need to change the code on the server. Again, I’m not sure how that works in Tumblr, but you have made some changes, so I’m sure you can do it.
@SamA74 I’m not sure I have access to the server…
But you must have acces to something to have made the changes that you already have to the page.
I don’t know if there is anyone who knows Tumblr here.
@SamA74 I only have done changes from my blog’s editor and devtools. That is all I can get to.
When you mention “Dev Tools”, do you mean those available in the brower (Inspect), or some other tools available on Tumblr?
I’m referring to the browser’s tools.
Well yeah the devtools from Firefox (Ctrl + Shift + I) .
I believe the only way you can alter your tumblr page code is via the custom html option in the tumblr editor.
That’s how you added all that extra stuff in the first place. You just have to do it in reverse.
@PaulOB what do you mean in reverse? That editor doesn’t show everything devtools does…
Instead of putting code in you take code out. I don’t know anything about Tumblr but it looks like you can edit the main html.
I would assume that the errors are with the code you added rather than the default blog code.
Yeah it doesn’t seem to be the default code. I’m puzzled over what to do with this one
I’ve no idea what that is but the noscript tag is only used when scripting is disabled so is unlikely to be causing you problems.
Why has the image src in the first section got Sitepoint mentioned at the end? That must be something you added?
I’ve no idea. I can just take out that code I suppose…
I’m seeing this
index.build.js?_v=99a9ee51c87825f5cb22ee7c4e95849c twice in that screenshot of the noscript tag