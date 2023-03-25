JS shows $$ in media player

ladans37: ladans37: almost everything I’ve done in devtools has come back.

SamA74: SamA74: Dev Tools only makes changes at the client side in the browser.

As I explained, the dev tools won’t chenge the live site, it’s only a temporary change that happens in your browser.

ladans37: ladans37: I mean, what’s the point of editing if I can’t save it?

It means you can try things to see the effect, but without the risk of breaking anything, as all changes will be reverted.

So by all means use dev tools to experiment, but to make real actual changes to the site you need to change the code on the server. Again, I’m not sure how that works in Tumblr, but you have made some changes, so I’m sure you can do it.