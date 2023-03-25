JS shows $$ in media player

So I created a test account on tumblr and went to my tumblr page, clicked “Manage…” which took me to my settings. On the right I see my blog, so I clicked it. From there you should see a toggle “Enable custom theme” which I believe you probably have already enabled. Then you click the edit theme button.

This takes you to a screen where you see your blog and then on the left a panel of editing options. At the top you should see a link “Edit HTML”. Have you gone in here to see all your sites’ HTML and source code? Below is the section I am talking about…

In here, you should see all the HTML code and possibly the javascript code I am talking about.