JS shows $$ in media player

JavaScript
Yes, there should only be one version of jquery.
I guess the latest would be best, though javascript isn’t my specialty.
The same goes for font-awsome-min.css, it should only be loaded once.

Ok, let me try eliminating them and the font-awesome-min.css and see what happens…

Got those eliminated to just one of each. Anything else I need to eliminate?

@DaveMaxwell is saying that this

<html lang="en" xml:lang="en">

Should be in the head

<head prefix="og: https://ogp.me/ns# fb: https://ogp.me/ns/fb# blog: https://ogp.me/ns/blog#">

Ok done. For this ,

I don’t have anything after <html lang="en" xml:lang="en" class="hasJS"> . In fact my html lang is only as <html lang="en" xml:lang="en"> not class="hasJS"

And I don’t see the JS that’s being loaded twice…