jQuery within php file only works on frontend but delays when activated through path

Hi there Ive got a site which is mainly php.

base structure is 5 php files,

index.php

design.php

about.php

charges.php

help.php…

eg. localhost/Website/help.php

within each page I link to 3 more pages

eg. <?php include 'jQuery/index.php';?>

each use a particular function, and are in its own named folder. Within which is its own css and js and image files etc…

[jQuery] index.php

eg localhost/Website/jQuery/index.php

[crud] index.php

eg localhost/Website/crud/index.php

each of the 5 main pages share the same header footer menu etc… which I placed in a folder called inculdes, and linked them

eg. <?php include 'includes/header.php';?>

My problem is when I access this index.php from the charges.php file… the jQuery function button switch is delayed.

If I put the jQuery folder in the top end ; localhost/jQuery

when I view the index.php page the jquery glitches on the first load and shows 2 buttons for a milli second, but on second the load the second button is hidden instantly.

but when I view this index file from within the changes.php file, the buttons jQuery action is always delayed.

Im assuming its a linking issue.

Maybe I should take the jQuery out and put it in its own folder at the top end?

there are 3 sections on each page, which I link another page to.

so from charges.php jQuery folder on a sublevel the two buttons which jQuery is meant to hide always one of, they are add and view to add or view an employee.

Appologies if I havnt explained well, its all a bit confusing to me

with the following command in the charges.php file

<div id="homeFirst"> <?php include 'jQuery/index.php';?> </div><!-- end of homeFirst-->

the following is imbedded into the head of the index.php file which is within the JQuery folder, and access by the charges.php file

<script type="text/javascript"> $(document).ready(function(){ $("#btn-view").hide(); $("#btn-add").click(function(){ $(".content-loader").fadeOut('slow', function() { $(".content-loader").fadeIn('slow'); $(".content-loader").load('add_form.php'); $("#btn-add").hide(); $("#btn-view").show(); }); }); $("#btn-view").click(function(){ $("body").fadeOut('slow', function() { $("body").load('index.php'); $("body").fadeIn('slow'); window.location.href="index.php"; }); }); }); </script>

the jQuery application which is a table displaying a database with an add employee button, and view employee button, only one is meant to be visable at a time thanks to the jQuery comand but its getting a bit delayed

I tried error code display but it didnt display any errors

This maybe too much info but there is a crud.js folder the index.php links to from within the jQuery folder