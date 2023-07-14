JavaScript with "then" and "BLOB" is a bit not comfortable for me to work with, is there any alternative?

The following JavaScript file loader works; the remote JavaScript file is loaded and effective.
This file loader has two
then commands and a BLOB which give me a bit of an odd feeling.
var scriptFileURL = fetch('https://raw.githubusercontent.com/USER/REPOSITORY/main/FILE.js');
scriptFileURL.then(function(fetchResponse) {
if (!fetchResponse.ok) {
return false;
} else {
return fetchResponse.blob();
}
}).then(function(myBlob) {
var objectURL = URL.createObjectURL(myBlob); // fetch URL
var scriptFile = document.createElement("script");
scriptFile.setAttribute("src", objectURL);
scriptFile.setAttribute("type", "text/javascript");
document.head.appendChild(scriptFile);
})
Credit for
User:rapehem112 in Stack Exchange for this code.
Is there any way to use the general pattern of the code without the
then commands or without a BLOB or without both?