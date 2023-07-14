JavaScript with "then" and "BLOB" is a bit not comfortable for me to work with, is there any alternative?

The following JavaScript file loader works; the remote JavaScript file is loaded and effective.

This file loader has two then commands and a BLOB which give me a bit of an odd feeling.

var scriptFileURL = fetch('https://raw.githubusercontent.com/USER/REPOSITORY/main/FILE.js'); scriptFileURL.then(function(fetchResponse) { if (!fetchResponse.ok) { return false; } else { return fetchResponse.blob(); } }).then(function(myBlob) { var objectURL = URL.createObjectURL(myBlob); // fetch URL var scriptFile = document.createElement("script"); scriptFile.setAttribute("src", objectURL); scriptFile.setAttribute("type", "text/javascript"); document.head.appendChild(scriptFile); })

Credit for User:rapehem112 in Stack Exchange for this code.