JavaScript with "then" and "BLOB" is a bit not comfortable for me to work with, is there any alternative?

JavaScript
1

The following JavaScript file loader works; the remote JavaScript file is loaded and effective.

This file loader has two then commands and a BLOB which give me a bit of an odd feeling.

var scriptFileURL = fetch('https://raw.githubusercontent.com/USER/REPOSITORY/main/FILE.js');
scriptFileURL.then(function(fetchResponse) {
    if (!fetchResponse.ok) {
        return false;
    } else {
        return fetchResponse.blob();
    }
}).then(function(myBlob) {
    var objectURL = URL.createObjectURL(myBlob); // fetch URL
    var scriptFile = document.createElement("script");
    scriptFile.setAttribute("src", objectURL);
    scriptFile.setAttribute("type", "text/javascript");
    document.head.appendChild(scriptFile);
})

Credit for User:rapehem112 in Stack Exchange for this code.

Is there any way to use the general pattern of the code without the then commands or without a BLOB or without both?

2

You could use await instead of then, but I don’t think you can get rid of the Blob. Why would you want to though?