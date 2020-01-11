Javascript Var and Let

After ES6 or around 2015/16, many programmers are saying stop using var and instead go for let and const . Well, I’m actually trying to understand whether I could just drop var or if there’s actually important differences between them. By the example below, one conclusion is that the way the JS Engine will act with var and let differs and it seems to have a relation to the execution context where it’s used on the code.

function using_var() { var arr = []; for (var i = 0; i < 3; i++) { arr.push(function () { console.log(i); }) } return arr; } var f_var = using_var(); f_var[0](); f_var[1](); f_var[2](); // output: 3,3,3 // the value of var i at the time of execution of f_var // is the last i before exiting the for loop, which is 3 // function using_let() { var arr = []; // let arr = []; is ok too for (let i = 0; i < 3; i++) { arr.push(function () { console.log(i); }) } return arr; } var f_let = using_let(); f_let[0](); f_let[1](); f_let[2](); // output: 0,1,2 // the value of i at the moment of the for loop // maybe it's like a IIFE? Immediately Invoked Function Expression? // when using the let?