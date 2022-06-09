Understanding how average of an array works

JavaScript
#1 
const arr = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5];

var sum = 0;
for (var number of arr) {
    sum += number;
}
average = sum / arr.length;
console.log(average);

Hi all, I have some questions about how this bit of JavaScript is working. I understand what it’s doing, but still have some questions.

  1. The use of var. My understanding is that it’s no longer best practice to use var and yet this code begins with const? Is this an oversight or is there a reason this was written this way?
  2. On the topic of declaring variable, why isn’t average preceded by const or let?
  3. Lastly how exactly does of interact with the variable number and the array?
#2

As you’ve already noticed, it’s usually best to remain consistent with the use of const and var. I would either rename const to be var, or update the code so that it uses const and other techniques such as array reduce, to good benefit.

I can come back in a few hours with suitable details.