Javascript not working after first element

ian111: ian111: const deliveryText = document.getElementsByClassName('.delivery-text');

the class name doesnt have a . in it. (the . is a CSS selector, but getElementsByClassName already is looking at the class value, so you’d just put "delivery-text" in there.

that said,

ian111: ian111: const deliveryText = document.querySelectorAll('.delivery-text');

should work also, but keep in mind that both getElementsByClassName and querySelectorAll will return an array of results, not a singular result.