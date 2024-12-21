Javascript not working after first element

I found some new countdown timer code and it’s working and has the data suffix in it but noticed it only worked on the first element and after some Googling I found it only worked on the first span tag with the id called delivery-text and that using class is better so I changed the lines below but it’s not working at all now

<span id="delivery-text">Super fast delivery available</span>

<div class="delivery-text">Super fast delivery available</div>

const deliveryText = document.getElementById('delivery-text');

const deliveryText = document.getElementsByClassName('.delivery-text');

I also tried the line below but that didn’r work eother

const deliveryText = document.querySelectorAll('.delivery-text');
the class name doesnt have a . in it. (the . is a CSS selector, but getElementsByClassName already is looking at the class value, so you’d just put "delivery-text" in there.
that said,

should work also, but keep in mind that both getElementsByClassName and querySelectorAll will return an array of results, not a singular result.

I updated the line of code to the following but it’s still not working

const deliveryText = document.getElementsByClassName("delivery-text");
What are you doing with deliveryText that makes you think its not working?