Javascript not working after first element

I found some new countdown timer code and it’s working and has the data suffix in it but noticed it only worked on the first element and after some Googling I found it only worked on the first span tag with the id called delivery-text and that using class is better so I changed the lines below but it’s not working at all now
From
<span id="delivery-text">Super fast delivery available</span>
To
<div class="delivery-text">Super fast delivery available</div>
From
const deliveryText = document.getElementById('delivery-text');
To
const deliveryText = document.getElementsByClassName('.delivery-text');
I also tried the line below but that didn’r work eother
const deliveryText = document.querySelectorAll('.delivery-text');