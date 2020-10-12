Javascript- How to delete firestore row data by firestore Id in html table

i’m trying to delete particular row data on button click.

js code is below:

/* ========================|City Get|====================== */ const listcitydata = document.querySelector("#listcitydata"); var srno = 0; var first = db.collection("citymaster").orderBy("cityname", "asc"); first.get().then(function (querySnapshot) { querySnapshot.forEach(function (doc) { srno++; let tr = document.createElement('tr'); tr.setAttribute('data-id', doc.id); listcitydata.innerHTML += "<td>" + srno + "</td> <td>" + doc.id + "</td> <td>" + doc.data().cityname + "</td> <td>" + '<input id="Button" class="btn btn-danger" type="button" value="Delete" onclick="DeleteCityMasterData()" />' + "</td> " }); }); /* ========================|City Delete|====================== */ function DeleteCityMasterData(id) { if (confirm("Are you sure you want to Delete City Name? ",id)) { db.collection("citymaster").doc(id).delete().then(function () { console.log("Document successfully deleted!"); window.alert("City Name Delete!"); }).catch(function (error) { console.error("Error removing document: ", error); }); } else { window.alert("Cancel!"); } } /* ==================================================================== */