Javascript functions

Hi guys, I am struggling a bit. I am creating a function a calculator type of tool.

the user enters input a percentage, that input is then changed to number, I need to store the number and total all the number once the user inputs have been changed.

example

user enters 7 percentages 85,85,85,85,85,85,85 into 7 textboxes

these percentages are then changed to 7,7,7,7,7,7,7.

I need to total all the 7’s and display it to the user.

function calc(num){

apsa = 0;

var num1 = document.getElementById(“num1”).value;

if(num1 <=100 && num1 >=90){

let apsa = 15;

alert(num1 +"%" + " = aps score for maths/math lit is:" + apsa );

alert(num1 +"%" + " = score is :" + apsa );

} else if ( num1 <=89 && num1 >=80){