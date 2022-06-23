Javascript functions

To clamp the values between 0 and 15 you could use the js remainder operator ( % ).
function clamp (score) {
return score % 16;
}
To clamp the values between 0 and 15 you could use the js remainder operator ( % ).
function clamp (score) {
return score % 16;
}
@dennisjn I thought you had something there
Unfortunately it doesn’t work for the highest and lowest scores
score 100
(2 * Math.floor(100 / 10) - 3) % 16 // (17 % 16) -> 1 should be 15
score 15
(2 * Math.floor(15/ 10) - 3) % 16 // (-1 % 16) -> -1 should be 0