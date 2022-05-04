Java Password Creation

Hi Guys!

So I'm here, and I am trying to have the user put in their password that they have already made(so to say), or one that they are making. Here are my requirements.

Write a program that prompts the user to enter a password. Create a boolean variable named valid and set it to true. If any of the tests below fail, set it to false. Check the password to see if it has at least eight characters. If it does not, display the message, “Password must have at least eight characters.” Check the password to see if it consists of only letters and digits. To do this, you will need to loop through all of the characters in the string. A character c is a letter or digit if this expression is true: ('a' <= c && c <= 'z') ||

('A' <= c && c <= 'Z') ||

('0' <= c && c <= '9') If this is ever not true, break from your loop and display the message, “Password must contain only letters and digits.” If valid is still true at the end of the program, display the message, “Password accepted!”

For me, some of this is pretty easy. I asked my teacher what would be best used for this: a char[] element, or a string element. She said string would be easier. How would I do that? What would you do, if you had a choice between either one of them. And could I convert a char[] element to a string element. Also, how would I check to see if certain characters are in the password, of which is allowed, and what is not? Here's my code: