Help in Making something false in Java while keeping it as an int, not a boolean

Hi. So I was doing something as an assignment. I need to make something false without converting to a boolean, or vice versa. I try changing it between each of them, as I was suggested to do. I Each time I change it to the way it wants me to change it, it goes to the other thing and says it is wrong

I know I said before that I didn't want direct answers, cause I need to learn this on my own as much as possible, but I need the answer. Most of the time, yeah, just hints and suggestions, but I can't think of a way around this.

Here is my code for you:

``` package Lesson;

import java.util.Scanner;

public class RectanglePrinter {

public static void main(String[] args) { //Create a Scanner Scanner input = new Scanner(System.in); //Prompt the user to enter a height System.out.println("Please enter a height. No Fractions or Decimals: "); int height = input.nextInt(); boolean fraction = false; boolean decimal = false; if (height = fraction || decimal) { System.out.println("That is not a valid number. Please enter a valid numbers without fractions or decimals."); } //Prompt the user to enter a width System.out.println("Please enter a width. No Fractions or Decimals"); int width = input.nextInt(); }

}

I can't think of a way around without trying to say something completely different. How do I fix this issue?