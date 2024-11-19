Issues with iOS App Installation During Development – Stuck on “Installing”

Hi all,

I’m running into a problem while testing my app on an iPhone during development. After building the app in Xcode and trying to install it on my device, it gets stuck at “Installing…” in the Devices and Simulators window.

I’ve double-checked that my provisioning profile and certificates are set up correctly, and the device is trusted and running the latest iOS version. I’ve also tried restarting both the device and Xcode, but no luck so far.

Has anyone encountered this issue before? Could this be related to something I’m overlooking in the project settings or the new iOS update?