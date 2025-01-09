Issues Generating Barcode in data:image/png;base64 Format with Custom Size and No Text

I’m working on a Python project where my goal is to generate barcodes in the data:image/png;base64 format, without any human-readable footer text. Additionally, I need to adjust the size (height and width) and DPI (dots per inch) of the barcode, but I’m encountering some difficulties.

Specifically, I have two issues:

I cannot remove the human-readable footer text that appears below the barcode.

I am unable to customize the size (height, width) and DPI of the generated barcode.

I am using the python-barcode library along with the ImageWriter to generate the barcode image. I have tried using options like text=None to remove the text and various writer_options to control the size and resolution, but nothing seems to work as expected.

Here’s what I have tried so far: