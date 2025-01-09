Issues Generating Barcode in data:image/png;base64 Format with Custom Size and No Text

I’m working on a Python project where my goal is to generate barcodes in the data:image/png;base64 format, without any human-readable footer text. Additionally, I need to adjust the size (height and width) and DPI (dots per inch) of the barcode, but I’m encountering some difficulties.

Specifically, I have two issues:

I cannot remove the human-readable footer text that appears below the barcode.
I am unable to customize the size (height, width) and DPI of the generated barcode.
I am using the python-barcode library along with the ImageWriter to generate the barcode image. I have tried using options like text=None to remove the text and various writer_options to control the size and resolution, but nothing seems to work as expected.

Here’s what I have tried so far:

import barcode
from barcode.writer import ImageWriter
from io import BytesIO
import base64

def generate_barcode_without_text(serial_no):
    barcode_instance = barcode.Code128(serial_no, writer=ImageWriter())
    
    writer_options = {
        'text': None,        # Disable text under the barcode
        'module_width': 0.2, # Adjust the width of the barcode
        'module_height': 15, # Adjust the height of the barcode
        'dpi': 300,          # Set the DPI for the image
        'quiet_zone': 6      # Set the quiet zone around the barcode
    }

    image_stream = BytesIO()
    barcode_instance.write(image_stream, writer_options=writer_options)

    image_stream.seek(0)
    barcode_base64 = base64.b64encode(image_stream.read()).decode('utf-8')

    return barcode_base64
The docs suggest to set the font_size to 0

https://python-barcode.readthedocs.io/en/stable/writers.html#common-writer-options

Font size of the text under the barcode in pt as integer. Font size zero suppresses text. Defaults to 10.