Issue with responsive in a section

I would like you to help me with the following error: In the Windows version the “distributors” section appears correctly. But when I open it on my cell phone the send request button appears below the social networks, when it should appear above the social networks, just below the form. Also the image of the section overlaps the text of the form. Could you tell me what modifications I should make so that the code works correctly? I am trying to fix an error in something that was already done, and it seems that it is done with Bootstrap. This is the html code:`













Si usted es distribuidor o mayorista y tiene interés en comercializar nuestros productos, por favor contáctenos o complete el siguiente formulario y a la brevedad nos estaremos comunicando con usted.





Si usted es distribuidor o mayorista y tiene interés en comercializar nuestros productos, por favor contáctenos o complete el siguiente formulario y a la brevedad nos estaremos comunicando con usted. <form name="nuevo_empleado2" action="" onsubmit="enviarDatosEmpleado2(); return false"> <div class="col-sm-6 padding_l_0" style="padding-right: 6px;"> <input type=text name="dis_razon_social" class="campo_contacto_rapido" placeholder="RAZÓN SOCIAL*:" > </div> <div class="col-sm-6" style="padding: 0px 0px 0px 0px !important;"> <input type=text name="dis_cuit" class="campo_contacto_rapido" placeholder="C.U.I.T::" > </div> <div class="col-sm-12" style="padding: 0px 0px 0px 0px !important;"> <input type=text name="dis_nombre" class="campo_contacto_rapido" placeholder="NOMBRE Y APELLIDO DE CONTACTO:" > </div> <div class="col-sm-6 padding_l_0" style="padding-right: 6px;"> <input type=text name="dis_telefono" class="campo_contacto_rapido" placeholder="TELÉFONO CELULAR:" > </div> <div class="col-sm-6" style="padding: 0px 0px 0px 0px !important;"> <input type=text name="dis_mail" class="campo_contacto_rapido" placeholder="E-MAIL:" > </div> <div class="col-sm-6 padding_l_0" style="padding-right: 6px;"> <input type=text name="dis_ciudad" class="campo_contacto_rapido" placeholder="CIUDAD:" > </div> <div class="col-sm-6" style="padding: 0px 0px 0px 0px !important;"> <input type=text name="dis_zona" class="campo_contacto_rapido" placeholder="ZONA DE INFLUENCIA:" > </div> <div class="col-sm-12" style="padding: 0px 0px 0px 0px !important;"><textarea name="dis_comentario" class="campo_contacto_rapido" style="height: 100px; padding: 6px;" placeholder="CONSULTA:"></textarea></div> <div class="col-sm-9 padding_l_0"> <a href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#4b22252d240b2a2722262e253f2438292a22392e3865282426" target="_blank"><img src="imagenes/contacto/mail.png" alt="" /></a> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/crackines" target="_blank"><img src="imagenes/contacto/instagram6.png" alt="" /></a> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/crackines" target="_blank"><img src="imagenes/contacto/facebook1.png" alt="" /></a> </div> <div class="col-sm-3" style="padding-right: 0px !important;"><button type="submit" class="boton_enviar_contacto_rapido2" name="submit"></div> <div id="resultado2" style="color:#ffe600;"><span></span></div> </form> <div class="clear"></div> </div> </div> <div class="seguinos_facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Alimentos-Baires-436941443180430/?fref=ts" target="_blank"><img src="imagenes/seguinos.png" alt="SEGUINOS EN FACEBOOK" /></a></div> </div> </section>`