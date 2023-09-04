Help with a web page in the responsive form

I need help for the correct code for the responsiveness of this page.

In the html, you can see that I have a table with two td, and in the first Td, I have a contact form.

I’ve tried to fix it, but I really don’t know much about Css.

As you can see in the photo, when you look at it reduced on the web page, as if it were a mobile, you can see that the td that is in green is out of the responsive size.

Can someone help me with this please?

I’m doing this through youtube tutorials. I am a beginner in Html and Css

Thank you

this is the HTML code;

<article class="main">
    <!----------------------------------comienza tabla------------------------>
       <div class="container"> 

  <table style="margin:0 auto;">
    <thead class="visible@l">
      <tr>
        
      </tr>
    </thead>
    
      <tbody>
          
      <tr>
           <td style="width:400px; background-color: palegreen;"><!-----first column---->
          <strong class="hidden@l">Title:</strong> 
        
               
               <h1> Contact Us </h1>  <!----------------contact form---------->
   <form method = "post" action = "sendmail.php" >
      <label  for = "name" > Name: </label>
      <input type = "text" name = "name" id = "name" required>
      <label for = "email" > Email: </label>
      <input type = "email" name = "email" id = "email" required>
      <label  for = "message" > Message: </label>
      <textarea name = "message" id = "message" required></textarea>
      <button type = ”submit”  class="enviar" name = ”submit”> Submit </buton>
    </form>                         <!---------------end of contact form------------>
           
          </td >   <!--------end of first column---------------------------------->

          <td style="width: 400px; background-color: aqua;"><!------second column------>
          <strong class="hidden@l">Year:</strong> 
          
          </td>   <!------------end for second column------------------------>
       </tr>

    </tbody>
  </table>
</div>
        
        <!----------------------------termina tabla------------------------->
        
    </article>

this is the Css/

<!----------------contact form------------------------->

body {
         font-family : Arial, sans-serif;
      }
      h1 {
         text-align : center;
      }
      form { margin : auto; max-width: 320px;
      }
      label { 
         display : block; margin-bottom: 10px;
      }
      
input[type = "text"],
input[type = "email"], 
textarea { padding: 10px; width: 100%; 
    border: 1px solid #ccc; 
    border-radius: 4px; box-sizing: 
        border-box; 
    margin-bottom: 20px;
      }
      submit{ 
         background-color : #4CAF50;
         color : #fff;
         padding : 10px 20px; 
          border :  none; 
          border-radius : 4px; 
          cursor : pointer;
      }
      button:hover { 
         background-color : #3e8e41;
      }


@media screen and (max-width: 600px) {
    
    form{
        
        width:70%;
        margin-left:10px;
        padding-left:5px;
     
        
    }
    .enviar{
        width:70$;
        margin-left:1px;
     
    
    }
}

<!--------------------fin de contact form----------------->
<!-------------table copy Estilos------------------->
<!---------------------fin de table copy Estilos-------------------->
<!--------------------------ENCABEZADO--------------------------->

*{
  margin>0
  padding:0
  box-sizing:border-box
  text-decoration:none}
  
  body{
  font=size:100%
  background: linear-gradient (68.15deg, blue, gray, green);
  }

  .header-menu{
    gap:32px;
    display:flex

  }
  
  .header-menu-item{
    font-family: Verdana, Geneva, Tahoma, sans-serif;
    font-weight:400;
    font-size:18px;
    
  }

  <!--------------------------FIN DE ENCABEZADO---------------------->

<!-----------------------contact page   DOS COLUMNAS--------------------->
   
table {
  border: 1px solid #ccc;
  border-collapse: collapse;
  margin: 0;
  padding: 0;
  width: 100%;
  height:auto;
  table-layout: fixed;
}

table caption {
  font-size: 1.5em;
  margin: .5em 0 .75em;
}

table tr {
  background-color: #f8f8f8;
  border: 1px solid #ddd;
  padding: .35em;
  height:auto;
}

table th,
table td {
  padding: .625em;
  text-align: center;
  height:auto;
}

table th {
  font-size: .85em;
  letter-spacing: .1em;
  text-transform: uppercase;
}

@media screen and (max-width: 600px) {
  table {
    border: 0;
    display:inline-grid;
    

  }

   
  table caption {
    font-size: 1.3em;
  }
  
  table thead {
    border: none;
    clip: rect(0 0 0 0);
    height: 1px;
    margin: -1px;
    overflow: hidden;
    padding: 0;
    position: absolute;
    width: 1px;
  }
  

  table tr {
    border-bottom: 1px solid #ddd;
    display: block;
    margin-bottom: 1px;
    width:320px;
    height:auto;
  }
  
  table td {
    border-bottom: 1px solid #ddd;
    display:inline-table;
    height:auto;
    font-size: .8em;
    text-align: right;
    
    
  }
  
  table td::before {
    /*
    * aria-label has no advantage, it won't be read inside a table
    content: attr(aria-label);
    */
    content: attr(data-label);
    float: right;
    font-weight: bold;
    text-transform: uppercase;
    
  }
  
  table td:last-child {
    border-bottom: 0;
    
  }
}




<!-----------------fin de contact page  DOS COLUMNAS--------------------------->

  <!------------------default settings------------------------------>


.wrapper {
    display: flex;  
    flex-flow: row wrap;
    font-weight: bold;
    text-align: center; 
  }
  
  .wrapper > * {
    padding: 10px;
    flex: 1 100%;
  }
  
  .header {
    
    background: tomato;
    display:flex;
    flex-direction:row;
    padding:24px;
    align-items:center;
    justify-content:space-around
    
    
   
 




  }
  
  .footer {
    background: lightgreen;
  }
  
  .main {
    text-align: left;
    background: deepskyblue;
  }
  
  .aside-1 {
    background: gold;
  }
  
  .aside-2 {
    background: hotpink;
  }
  
  @media all and (min-width: 600px) {
    .aside { flex: 1 0 0; }
  }
  
  @media all and (min-width: 800px) {
    .main    { flex: 3 0px; }
    .aside-1 { order: 1; } 
    .main    { order: 2; }
    .aside-2 { order: 3; }
    .footer  { order: 4; }
  }
  
  body {
    padding: 2em; 
  }
Hi there! Welcome to the SitePoint forums. :slight_smile:

Before dealing with your layout or approach, I first recommend you check your code with a validator, as there are lots of invalid bits in there.

For example, in your CSS there are things like this:

width:70$;, margin>0, font=size:100%, <! -- --> (you can’t put HTML comments in CSS)

You can’t afford to make mistakes like that. So I suggest cleaning those things up first and then seeing where you’re at.

Using HTML tables for layout isn’t good and wen’t out the door decades ago, so I also suggest learning web page layout from a more modern source. :slight_smile: