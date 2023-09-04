Help with a web page in the responsive form

I need help for the correct code for the responsiveness of this page.

In the html, you can see that I have a table with two td, and in the first Td, I have a contact form.

I’ve tried to fix it, but I really don’t know much about Css.

As you can see in the photo, when you look at it reduced on the web page, as if it were a mobile, you can see that the td that is in green is out of the responsive size.

Can someone help me with this please?

I’m doing this through youtube tutorials. I am a beginner in Html and Css

Thank you

this is the HTML code;

<article class="main"> <!----------------------------------comienza tabla------------------------> <div class="container"> <table style="margin:0 auto;"> <thead class="visible@l"> <tr> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td style="width:400px; background-color: palegreen;"><!-----first column----> <strong class="hidden@l">Title:</strong> <h1> Contact Us </h1> <!----------------contact form----------> <form method = "post" action = "sendmail.php" > <label for = "name" > Name: </label> <input type = "text" name = "name" id = "name" required> <label for = "email" > Email: </label> <input type = "email" name = "email" id = "email" required> <label for = "message" > Message: </label> <textarea name = "message" id = "message" required></textarea> <button type = ”submit” class="enviar" name = ”submit”> Submit </buton> </form> <!---------------end of contact form------------> </td > <!--------end of first column----------------------------------> <td style="width: 400px; background-color: aqua;"><!------second column------> <strong class="hidden@l">Year:</strong> </td> <!------------end for second column------------------------> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <!----------------------------termina tabla-------------------------> </article>

this is the Css/