Issue with collisions using Three.js and Ammo.js

I decided to start learning JavaScript with what I thought would be an easy project (in the past I have experience with AS2&3 some HTML, PHP and UE blueprints). I am attemting to make a basic 3d dice roller, however, no matter what method I use for the collisions my object seems to ignore them and begin falling through the ground plane until it collides with what looks like the pivot point of my mesh, then it pivots and dances around this point in the mesh.

I originally thought this must have been an issue with glb export so have attempted again with an FBX file. I have applied a red wire material to see what the collisions are doing and they look correct to me. And have made the mesh have 0.5 alpha to ensure there is nothing hidden in the file causing the problem.

I have tried using a custom collision mesh as well as the Ammo collisions but this is just not behaving correctly and I cannot see where the issue is… I will share my entire script in the hope that it is maybe a typo or something somewhere that I am missing, or maybe an ordering problem.