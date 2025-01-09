Is there anything left for me?

As a student in college looking for a way to break into Front-end Web Development, the rise of things such as AI being used to replace juniors has really unnerved me. Is there any place for my skills(HTML, CSS, JavaScript, ReactJS) outside of Front-end?
