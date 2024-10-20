Is there a web browser that supports HTML and CSS but without images, videos and audio?

I am looking for a web browser that can run at least on Windows 11 and that supports HTML and CSS but without images, videos and audios (no <img> elements are supported, no animations can be played in whatever method, no videos can be played at all and no sound can be played at all, even if the sound does not come from audio elements).

I am not looking for text based web browsers without any CSS at all but to something that supports CSS only for some text ordinality and accessibility.

