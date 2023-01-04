Is Securing a Single Page APP Feasible Using JWT and a Database

I want to create a very light weight single page application so I’m planning to forgo any library or framework on the frontend. That means I’m planning to use only vanilla Javascript, HTML, and CSS on the frontend. Since I’m more familiar with Dotnet than other technologies I decided to use it instead of other backend technologies which I know very little about. To keep my project as light as possible, I want to use Dotnet sparingly so I’ll only use Dotnet Core Web API 2.0 and a database but not Dotnet MVC, Webform, etc. on the backend.

The way I want my app to work is the user needs to login with his/her credential which will be sent to the backend via ajax for authentication and authorization purposes. Then functions within the Dotnet Web API will filter the user’s input to render it safe for further processing. A Web API function will query a database using ADO DotNet to verify the user’s password and check the user assigned role. Next the user will be granted access to various resources on the database and server depending on his/her role after his/her credential has been verified. Finally the requested data will be returned to the frontend to be displayed and cached. Would it be possible to implement role based authentication and caching on my web app with just Dotnet Web API and a database? I have seen articles on securing Dotnet Web API using JWT but I’m not quite sure if it is safe to use and whether this is adequate to secure not just the Web API but also secure my single page app as well.