Webpage Security Without Using Framework

Suppose I want to keep my webpage very simple by forgoing the use of frontend frameworks such as Angular, React, Vue, etc. and without the use of full-fledged backend frameworks such as ASP.Net, Spring, PHP, etc. Is it possible to adequately provide security for my webpage using only a web API and a database. If I choose only DotNet Web API but not DotNet MVC and some kind of database I think I can provide some level of security by authenticating users’ login against their credentials stored in the database. I can also filter users’ input on the frontend using JavaScript and C# on the backend.

However, is it possible to prevent simultaneous login using the same login credential?