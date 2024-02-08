Is it possible to do API calls from HTML alone?

I have an HTML page with a contact form.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
	<head>
		<meta charset="utf-8">
		<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width">
	</head>
			<form action="mailto:example@example.com" method="get" enctype="text/plain">
				<label for="name" dir="rtl">Name</label>
				<input type="text" class="fname" name="name" required></input><br>

				<label for="email" dir="rtl">Email:</label>
				<input type="email" class="email" name="email" dir="ltr" required></input><br>

				<label for="phone" dir="rtl">Telephone:</label>
				<input type="tel" class="phone" name="phone" dir="ltr" required></input><br>

				<input type="submit" class="submit" value="Send"></input>
			</form>

		</div>
	</body>
	<script src="behavior.js"></script>
</html>

I want that contact form inquiries would be sent to SendGrid with some web service instead of SMTP.
Can I achieve this with HTML alone without using any backend program?

I would assume that in general, API calls would require some backend program and hence can’t be done from HTML alone but I would like to ask anyway about possible exceptional cases or tricks to contact an API from HTML alone.

Not what I am aware of. I think yo must use Javascript fetch() both for extracting the form values and send it somewhere.