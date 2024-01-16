Is it common for a website to have more than one font?

When I built my current personal website with Drupal and Olivero theme I did this:

* { font-family: arial !important; /* Force change of any Drupal Olivero theme font */ }

This may read primitive to you but I am no graphic designer and don’t know much about graphic design and even website design.

According to most website designers, was I “right” in this approach?

Is there a more accepted approach?

Here I gave the same font for the header, middle and footer, for the homepage and for all other webpages.

But maybe I should give a different font to the header and footer? or to the header, footer and homepage?

Maybe I should give different font for popups?

Something like:

header { font-family: tahoma !important; } article { font-family: arial !important; .homepage article { font-family: alef !important } footer { font-family: tahoma !important; } .popup { font-family: alef !important; }

Please do criticize my first approach, please suggest your approach, please suggest improvements, etc.

By the way, my website is in Hebrew, which has about 99.99% less standard-web-browser-fonts than English, so I am quite limited to the three above (Arial, Tahoma, Alef and maybe two-three more).