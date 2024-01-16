Is it common for a website to have more than one font?

When I built my current personal website with Drupal and Olivero theme I did this:
* {
font-family: arial !important; /* Force change of any Drupal Olivero theme font */
}
This may read primitive to you but I am no graphic designer and don’t know much about graphic design and even website design.
According to most website designers, was I “right” in this approach?
Is there a more accepted approach?
Here I gave the same font for the header, middle and footer, for the homepage and for all other webpages.
But maybe I should give a different font to the header and footer? or to the header, footer and homepage?
I would say is is common to have more than one font. But that doesn’t mean you must have more than one.
Certainly I would limit how many fonts were used and be consistent in where the various fonts are used.
For example you may have a particular font for body text, something nice and readable, but have something different or more fancy for headings.
You may want to use a different style for things like blockquotes, or on a site like this that deals with code, it’s common to use a monospace font for that.
But again, do keep it to a minimum, don’t go over the top with multiple fonts, it can just look bad and messy.
Just one font with many variations can go a long way, with different weights, italics, etc.
You can import fonts you want to use via @font-face.
Regardless if you try importing fonts or just using typically available fonts, you should also be including a generic font family name as a final fallback, in case none of the options you selected are available.
As far as design goes, I think a single font is acceptable, though having a separate font for headers/titles may be worth while. I’d keep the number low though, 1-3 general fonts, maybe others for specific use-cases if needed.
I think five different fonts may be too many.
But for variations on the same font I may be a bit more liberal, depending on how and where they are used. You are not going to see so much divergance in style with font variants.