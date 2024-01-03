Internal links question

Good Morning

I’m building a single page web site. I am seeking to use internal links to navigate to different parts of my page from the menu at the top of the page. I can click on a link to a part of the page that is in the middle, and it jumps down the expected location. Then when I click on the menu to navigate to a part of the page that is above where I am currently located, nothing happens. The URL will show a hash internal link name to the correct but it doesn’t go anywhere.

Do internal links move is a downward direction only or am I doing something wrong?