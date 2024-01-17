Insert Union Multiple Tables

I have a db with multible dbs and a single table type in it pertaining to the db. I’m trying to do a union on insert with a query built with a loop but I’m getting an error about syntax around the first union.
INSERT INTO website_user_education_edgsqthfrvj_1
.user_education_erg5grsgrfgee_1
(user_token
, startYear
, endYear
, degree
, shool
, description
, token
) VALUES ('', '', '', '', '', '', '') UNION INSERT INTO website_user_education_edgsqthfrvj_2
.user_education_erg5grsgrfgee_2
(user_token
, startYear
, endYear
, degree
, shool
, description
, token
) VALUES '', '', '', '', '', '', '') UNION INSERT INTO website_user_education_edgsqthfrvj_3
.user_education_erg5grsgrfgee_3
(user_token
, startYear
, endYear
, degree
, shool
, description
, token
) VALUES ('', '', '', '', '', '', '')