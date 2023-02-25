Mysql UNION keyword

Hello everyone,
The following code
USE skullcrashingwords;
DROP TABLE IF EXISTS abcd;
CREATE TABLE abcd(
ID INT AUTO_INCREMENT,
Name VARCHAR(255) not null collate utf8_unicode_ci,
KEY (ID)
);
INSERT INTO abcd(name)
SELECT ‘aaaaa’;
Creates table ‘abcd’ with one row containning ID number and “name” of ‘aaaaa’ value.
I try to add 2 lines to that table useing the following code:
USE skullcrashingwords;
DROP TABLE IF EXISTS abcd;
CREATE TABLE abcd(
ID INT AUTO_INCREMENT,
Name VARCHAR(255) not null collate utf8_unicode_ci,
KEY (ID)
);
INSERT INTO abcd(name)
SELECT 'aaaaa';
UNION
SELECT 'bbbb';
but here I get the following error message:
ERROR 1064 (42000): You have an error in your SQL syntax; check the manual that corresponds to your MariaDB server version for the right syntax to use near ‘UNION
SELECT ‘bbbb’’ at line 1
Can anyone explain what this error message means?
Thanks