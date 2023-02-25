Mysql UNION keyword

Hello everyone,

The following code

USE skullcrashingwords;

DROP TABLE IF EXISTS abcd;

CREATE TABLE abcd(

ID INT AUTO_INCREMENT,

Name VARCHAR(255) not null collate utf8_unicode_ci,

KEY (ID)

); INSERT INTO abcd(name)

SELECT ‘aaaaa’;

Creates table ‘abcd’ with one row containning ID number and “name” of ‘aaaaa’ value.

I try to add 2 lines to that table useing the following code:

USE skullcrashingwords; DROP TABLE IF EXISTS abcd; CREATE TABLE abcd( ID INT AUTO_INCREMENT, Name VARCHAR(255) not null collate utf8_unicode_ci, KEY (ID) ); INSERT INTO abcd(name) SELECT 'aaaaa'; UNION SELECT 'bbbb';

but here I get the following error message: