Input text field that works with a mailto: a href

I want to add a phone number to part of a mailto a href.

I would like a text input field for a number, once the number is entered you click on a link:

<a href="mailto:number@vtext.com?subject=From: ....etc

The number in the input field replaces the number before the @ sign.

So once you click on the link, an email will pop-up in your email client and be this:

5555551234@vtext.com in the TO field.

Now you can text from an email to this number.

I know how to do this by creating a form that posts to a another page and I can do this:

mailto:<%=number%>@vtext.com?

That is ASP Classic and I can easily do that. That would insert the number into that mailto link.

But I am lost here because I would like to do this without posting and do this all on the same page.

I am posting this to JS rather than html/css because I don’t see a way to simply do this. I hope I am wrong and I am just having a brain fog.

Thank you