Input text field that works with a mailto: a href

I want to add a phone number to part of a mailto a href.
I would like a text input field for a number, once the number is entered you click on a link:
<a href="mailto:number@vtext.com?subject=From: ....etc
The number in the input field replaces the number before the @ sign.
So once you click on the link, an email will pop-up in your email client and be this:
5555551234@vtext.com in the TO field.
Now you can text from an email to this number.
I know how to do this by creating a form that posts to a another page and I can do this:
mailto:<%=number%>@vtext.com?
That is ASP Classic and I can easily do that. That would insert the number into that mailto link.
But I am lost here because I would like to do this without posting and do this all on the same page.
I am posting this to JS rather than html/css because I don’t see a way to simply do this. I hope I am wrong and I am just having a brain fog.
Thank you