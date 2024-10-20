Indexing a dataframe ahead of seeding to database

I have been refactoring a bit of code that takes a couple of json files and seeds a database creating two related tables.
The original code was provided on a course, and wanting to get a bit of practice with pandas I have been doing a bit of a refactor.
To get to the point. There are two tables shops and treasures. The treasures json data has shop names but needs a foreign shop_id key.
Using this code, I first create a shop_id column starting at 1 on the shops dataframe
shops_df = pd.DataFrame(shops_json)
shops_df['shop_id'] = pd.RangeIndex(1, len(shops_json) + 1)
Note: The above approach I think is questionable
I use the shops_df dataframe to create a shop_id column in the treasures dataframe. I do this by setting the shop_name in shops_df as an index and getting the shop_ids by shop_name
# get the shop_ids by 'shop_name' from shops and build a 'shop_id' column for treasures
# the getter on shop's 'shop_id' column can be used as a callback to achieve this
shop_ids = shops_df.set_index('shop_name')['shop_id']
treasures_df['shop_id'] = treasures_df['shop'].apply(shop_ids.get)
Here is an grab of the outputted dataframes
In the original code. The shops table was created first. It was then queried with a ‘select * from shops’ and the relative shop_ids were extracted from that to create the shop_id column in the treasures table. I’m thinking that this is possibly a better practice approach to creating the shop_ids ahead of time.
I would be interested in feedback on that, and why my approach could be problematic.
This is the full code.
Python
''' Description: Seed the database with data from JSON files '''
import pandas as pd
from .connection import CreateConnection
from ..dependencies import ROOT_PATH
from ..utils.utils import load_json_data
from .tables_sql import (
DROP_TABLES,
SHOPS_SCHEMA,
TREASURES_SCHEMA,
POPULATE_SHOPS,
POPULATE_TREASURES
)
def fetch_shops(shops_path: str) -> pd.DataFrame:
'''load and prepare shops table'''
shops_json = load_json_data(shops_path)['shops']
# create a dataframe and process the data
shops_df = pd.DataFrame(shops_json)
shops_df['shop_id'] = pd.RangeIndex(1, len(shops_json) + 1)
return shops_df
def fetch_treasures(treasures_path: str, shops_df: pd.DataFrame) -> pd.DataFrame:
'''load and prepare treasures table'''
treasures_json = load_json_data(treasures_path)['treasures']
# create a dataframe and process the data
treasures_df = pd.DataFrame(treasures_json)
# get the shop_ids by 'shop_name' from shops and build a 'shop_id' column for treasures
# the getter on shop's 'shop_id' column can be used as a callback to achieve this
shop_ids = shops_df.set_index('shop_name')['shop_id']
treasures_df['shop_id'] = treasures_df['shop'].apply(shop_ids.get)
return treasures_df
def seed_db(env:str = 'test') -> None:
'''Seed the database'''
print('Seeding Database...\n')
# with pg8000.dbapi we need to set pg8000.paramstyle to 'named' for :named placeholders
with CreateConnection(paramstyle='named') as conn:
cursor = conn.cursor()
shops_path = f'{ROOT_PATH}/data/{env}-data/shops.json'
treasures_path = f'{ROOT_PATH}/data/{env}-data/treasures.json'
cursor.execute(DROP_TABLES)
cursor.execute(SHOPS_SCHEMA)
cursor.execute(TREASURES_SCHEMA)
shops_df = fetch_shops(shops_path)
treasures_df = fetch_treasures(treasures_path, shops_df)
# arguments for placeholders are passed in as a list of dictionaries
cursor.executemany(POPULATE_SHOPS, shops_df.to_dict('records'))
cursor.executemany(POPULATE_TREASURES, treasures_df.to_dict('records'))
print('Database seeded!')
SQL
DROP_TABLES = '''
DROP TABLE if exists treasures;
DROP TABLE if exists shops;
'''
SHOPS_SCHEMA = '''
CREATE TABLE shops (
shop_id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY,
shop_name VARCHAR(42) NOT NULL,
owner VARCHAR(42),
slogan VARCHAR (256)
)
'''
TREASURES_SCHEMA = '''
CREATE TABLE treasures (
treasure_id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY,
treasure_name VARCHAR(256) NOT NULL,
colour VARCHAR (42),
age INT,
cost_at_auction FLOAT(2),
shop_id INT REFERENCES shops(shop_id)
)
'''
POPULATE_SHOPS = '''
INSERT INTO shops (shop_name, owner, slogan)
VALUES (:shop_name, :owner, :slogan)
'''
POPULATE_TREASURES = '''
INSERT INTO treasures (treasure_name, colour, age, cost_at_auction, shop_id)
VALUES (:treasure_name, :colour, :age,:cost_at_auction, :shop_id)
'''