Indexing a dataframe ahead of seeding to database

I have been refactoring a bit of code that takes a couple of json files and seeds a database creating two related tables.

The original code was provided on a course, and wanting to get a bit of practice with pandas I have been doing a bit of a refactor.

To get to the point. There are two tables shops and treasures. The treasures json data has shop names but needs a foreign shop_id key.

Using this code, I first create a shop_id column starting at 1 on the shops dataframe

shops_df = pd.DataFrame(shops_json) shops_df['shop_id'] = pd.RangeIndex(1, len(shops_json) + 1)

Note: The above approach I think is questionable

I use the shops_df dataframe to create a shop_id column in the treasures dataframe. I do this by setting the shop_name in shops_df as an index and getting the shop_ids by shop_name

# get the shop_ids by 'shop_name' from shops and build a 'shop_id' column for treasures # the getter on shop's 'shop_id' column can be used as a callback to achieve this shop_ids = shops_df.set_index('shop_name')['shop_id'] treasures_df['shop_id'] = treasures_df['shop'].apply(shop_ids.get)

Here is an grab of the outputted dataframes



In the original code. The shops table was created first. It was then queried with a ‘select * from shops’ and the relative shop_ids were extracted from that to create the shop_id column in the treasures table. I’m thinking that this is possibly a better practice approach to creating the shop_ids ahead of time.

I would be interested in feedback on that, and why my approach could be problematic.