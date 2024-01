Hi

I have a mySQL database with a table named “orders”.

In this table I have a column named ids which is JSON.

The JSON looks like

[ { "type" : "master", "id" : "100" }, { "type" : "slave", "id" : "101" }, { "type" : "slave", "id" : "102" }, .... ]

I need a select, which gives me the id of the object which is of type master.

How can I do this?