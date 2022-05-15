Incompatible scripts

To get a css menu (from this website) fully working I had to remove defer=“defer” from the link to jquery.

The previous remote js links (in <head> ) were:

<script type="text/javascript" src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-latest.min.js" defer="defer"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.8.2/jquery.min.js"></script>

and in this way the css menu didn’t work fully (I mean, not giving the hamburger menu in mobile screens).

Now, with this new code:

<script type="text/javascript" src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-latest.min.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.8.2/jquery.min.js"></script>

the css works.

However, I wonder if removing defer=“defer” may cause some damage.

Thank you all.