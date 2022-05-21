Incompatible scripts

Just noticed a bug in the original and if you hover down just passed the end of the menu slowly (or the right side of the nested menu) then the menu flickers on and off as it transitions into the space over and over again. That is quite disconcerting and an issue for those with vision problems or epilepsy.

(The screenshot doesn’t really show the flicker effect but you can see it clearly in the original).

I suggest that you remove the transition once you hover away otherwise it looks a bit amateurish.