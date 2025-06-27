Improving Conversion Through Costume Previews and Customization UX

Hi everyone,

I’m currently refining the user experience for an online fancy-dress store that caters to customers all across the UK. We’ve recently noticed that while our site attracts plenty of traffic, the conversion rate isn’t matching up—especially on product pages where presentation is key.

From a UX and front-end perspective, I’m considering implementing a few improvements:

360° Costume Previews – Allowing users to rotate models and view the product from all angles. Virtual Try-On Overlay – Letting users upload a photo and place costume elements over them. Live Size & Fit Feedback – Dynamic tips based on customer measurements (e.g. “If your chest is over 40” go up a size”). Customer Gallery with UGC – A moderated section where customers share photos of themselves in costumes to build trust and conversions.

I’d really appreciate your thoughts:

Has anyone built or integrated similar features? Any notable frameworks or libraries worth recommending?

What are the most effective performance optimisations for interactive 3D photo viewers?

How do you balance image quality and load speed, especially for high-detail costumes?

My goal is to make virtual costume previewing feel engaging and seamless—just like actually trying one on in-store. Looking forward to technical insights or examples from the SitePoint community!

Thanks,

The Fancy Dress