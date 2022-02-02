Images in a <td> html table?

Gandalf: Gandalf: you can always put an img tag (or an SVG) inside a

Yes, this is another way. But how do I add an eventListener in order to make it interactive? Add a class to the <td> or <img> ?

Gandalf: Gandalf: I’m not sure what a vanilla SVG is

vanilla = “having no special or extra features; ordinary or standard” In my case I want to avoid to download a complete awesome font just using one or two icons.