Images in a <td> html table?

It is difficult to find ways to add an icon in a table. I have found one way using css and content. Are there any other smarter or better ways to add icons (using vanilla .svg)?

.edit {
  content: url("https://crud.go4webdev.org/icn/edit.svg");
}
Unless I’m missing something in your requirements you can always put an img tag (or an SVG) inside a td. I’m not sure what a vanilla SVG is. :shifty:

Yes, this is another way. But how do I add an eventListener in order to make it interactive? Add a class to the <td> or <img>?

vanilla = “having no special or extra features; ordinary or standard” :slight_smile: In my case I want to avoid to download a complete awesome font just using one or two icons.

That’s a Javascript question, not HTML/CSS.

Try FontAweSome:

<!-- LINK --> 
<link rel="stylesheet" 
      href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/font-awesome/5.13.0/css/all.min.css"

<!-- USAGE -->
<div class="backToTop" >
    <a href="#top">
      <span> Back To Top </span>
      <i class="fas fa-arrow-circle-up fa-2x">&nbsp;</i>
    </a>
But OP has said:

Whoops, I missed that :frowning:

