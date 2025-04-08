How can i make image border rounded to my profile images
i tried this border-radius: 50% but not working
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<style>
.roundedimg {
border-image: linear-gradient(to right, #3acfd5 0%, #a5bbe4 100%) 1;
border-radius: 50%;
width: 50px;
height: 50px;
border-style: solid;
padding: 5px;
}
</style>
</head>
<body style="background-color: #000;">
<img src="https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/7/7e/Circle-icons-profile.svg/1200px-Circle-icons-profile.svg.png" class="roundedimg">
</body>
</html>
Border-radius has no effect on the border image. See ‘Rounded Borders’ section here:
not helpfully, this instructions doesn’t solve my problem
PaulOB
Assuming the image is not transparent and assuming you don’t want to see anything under the image you could fake it with a background gradient like this.
https://codepen.io/paulobrien/pen/VYwObWZ/7b08a264719eec0dbe0af9bb8333a462
Note that the outline color must match the background of the document (or parent elements background) for this effect to work.
PaulOB
For modern browsers you could get a transparent section using mask-image but it needs a parent wrapper on the image and the code is a little more complex.
https://codepen.io/paulobrien/pen/mydYwRM/0878031412f399ae42a72a1ddb0b6792
