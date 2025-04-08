Image border

Craig20001x: Craig20001x: <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <style> .roundedimg { border-image: linear-gradient(to right, #3acfd5 0%, #a5bbe4 100%) 1; border-radius: 50%; width: 50px; height: 50px; border-style: solid; padding: 5px; } </style> </head> <body style="background-color: #000;"> <img src="https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/7/7e/Circle-icons-profile.svg/1200px-Circle-icons-profile.svg.png" class="roundedimg"> </body> </html>

Assuming the image is not transparent and assuming you don’t want to see anything under the image you could fake it with a background gradient like this.

https://codepen.io/paulobrien/pen/VYwObWZ/7b08a264719eec0dbe0af9bb8333a462

Note that the outline color must match the background of the document (or parent elements background) for this effect to work.