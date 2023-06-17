I need help creating rounded images with borders

Hi there. Please can anyone help me by explaining how I make a photograph round with 2 outer borders of different colours as in the example here (upper left corner of the page): https://ishadeed.com/. I guess this can be done using CSS but I’ve been unable to understand exactly how.

Once I’ve created the rounded image and added its borders I also need help to be able to include it on my page so as to remain in a fixed position and for the image to scale down depending on the size of the viewport in just the same way as the image on the example page does.

Any advice, code examples, and links to relevant tutorials would be appreciated.