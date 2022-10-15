The case for UPPERcase

I was surprised by something last night when I pulled up one of my revisions to this little monster where I decided to put an element in all caps . . . and promptly broke the page! Absolutely shattered it. There went my lovely header and everything else went Picasso as well. I had carefully Search/Replaced the term throughout the code and been satisfied that everything matched between the CSS and the HTML.

Years ago I had been mentored that IDs are case sensitive and CLASSES are not. Every now and then some hyper-nerd would caution: be extremely careful when using all uppercase in your code! even when using classes! but I frankly dismissed them as extremists. After all, I knew my CSS (choke, cough, cough). “Are you kidding me? Everyone knows only IDs get that restriction. I’ve never experienced it once in my code” said this fount of wisdom.

Well I have now! Loathe though I am to give this site any more publicity than the obsequious sycophancy with which Google promotes them, this was a thread worth reading.

Whether by virtue of the expansive catalog of my masterpieces limited set of HTML documents I have singlehandedly been blessed with excellent mentorship to be able to compose over the years – most particularly here at Sitepoint where Paul O’Brien has not always patiently guided me through some CSS minefield or HTML jungle; an actual fount of wisdom who must have been born performing Euclidian Geometry on his tiny fingers (Not now! Can’t you see I’m postulating?) – or sheer luck, it has never happened to me. Lucky the forum who hosts Paul!

I like ALL CAPS. It satisfies on so many levels (on the whole capital-i/lowercase L issue . . . Well. I rest my case.). But right now it has risen to the occasion of aiding me to DISCERN the code Paul and many others help me compose because I’m currently limited to working on a SmartPhone with a tiny screen.

I am in the minority on this issue, I do know. But it isn’t every day you’re forced to confront that you’re going to be doing something radically different from the way you’ve done it for over 30 years.

I must bid Adieu! to my caps key and accept the truth of mine own eyes that code wants to be in lower case, and just in case I had any reservations that this is manifestly true, I was treated to a rude awakening last night when one stinking, lousy, interfering element – just one traitorous, calculating innocent element – threw the entire document into deep Picasso.

so to the multitude who have adjured me to use lowercase down through the years, i get it. you win!

semicodin