Iframe not working with self hosted webpage

#1

i have self hosted webpage(from home) which does not load using iframe in blogger platform. the webpage url is working outside the network. can anybody help?

#2

Please supply the iFrame script that is calling the webpage so that users can test the actual script.

#3

the iframe tag is

<iframe src="https://........"></iframe>

i have not shared the actual url but the url is working. i have tried height and width but no result, tried object embed also but not working