If you are to loop through these arrays which method would you choose

I’d expect that the second code example wouldn’t have each of the 1000 email calls hand-coded like that, it would be another for loop to work through each $chunk array, and wouldn’t it run 0-999 rather than 0-1000? It would need to run to count($chunk[n]) in case the main array doesn’t happen to have exactly the expected number of elements.

I’d expect that the biggest thing affecting how much time either of these take is the sending of the emails. If you want to see which actual looping method is faster, comment out the code that sends the emails and just run the loops, and time them. I wouldn’t be surprised if each attempt to send an email takes a different amount of time, just because you’re adding things in which are out of your control, such as how quickly the SMTP server responds.

You could probably make the first one very slightly quicker by changing this

$email = $row['email']; send_email($email);

to this

send_email($row['email']);

and not creating a variable for no apparent reason.