If you are to loop through these arrays which method would you choose

I have this silly idea i don’t know if it solves the problem, thats depending how a script execution is counted

We have 100,000

So use break it into 1000 per units and thats 100

Then instead of processing it in a single page

let’s say process.php

i will make a posted or get request call to

process.php?iteration=1

process.php?iteration=2

process.php?iteration=3

Which makes each script to finish in 29secs

And we only have 100 calls made to the script

But the question is, does process.php? iteration=1 still counts as process.php?iteration=2 in execution time?