If Composer should be runned by root, why should it be run by sudo (or sudo doesn't fit also?)

I have installed Composer this way:

curl -sS https://getcomposer.org/installer -o composer-setup.php php composer-setup.php --install-dir=/usr/local/bin --filename=composer

For some reason composer.phar isn’t available in the directory of the curl operation, but anyway, I then ran the command composer , and got this output:

Do not run Composer as root/super user! See https://getcomposer.org/root for details

I clicked the link and read that short page but I couldn’t understand it. For example, I couldn’t understand this:

It was always discouraged to run Composer as root for the reasons detailed below. As of Composer 2.4.2, plugins are disabled automatically when running as root and there is no sign that the user is consciously doing this. There are two ways this user consent can be given: If you run interactively, Composer will prompt if you are sure that you want to continue running as root. If you run non-interactively, plugins will be disabled, unless…

If you set the COMPOSER_ALLOW_SUPERUSER environment variable to 1 , this also indicates that you intended to run Composer as root and are accepting the risks of doing so.

If Composer developers expect me not to run this as root or sudoer, than how sould I run it? Should I create a specific user for it which isn’t a sudoer? How does it help?

Oh and if it helps you help me in any way – I just need Composer for Drupal, nothing more besides Drupal.