If array returns value 1 display online badge

im currently making a game server page, i have a badge next to each game server which displays online how could i make it work real time, so it displays when online display

<td><label class="badge badge-success">Online</label></td>

when offline display

<td><label class="badge badge-danger">Offline</label></td>

the query returns back gq_online 1 if the value is 0 how can i make this set the badge 1 online for online badge 0 for offline badge?

<tbody> <tr scope="row"> </tr> <tr> <?php $counter = 1; ?> <?php foreach ($results as $server) : ?> <th scope="row"><?php echo $counter++; ?></th> <td><?php echo $server['gq_address'] ?? 'N/A'; ?></td> <td><?php echo $server['gq_port_client'] ?? 'N/A'; ?></td> <td><?php echo $server['gq_hostname'] ?? 'N/A'; ?></td> <td><?php echo $server['gq_mapname'] ?? 'N/A'; ?></td> <td><?php echo $server['gq_name'] ?? 'N/A'; ?></td> <td><?php echo $server['gq_numplayers'] ?? 0; ?></td> <td><label class="badge badge-success">Online</label></td> </tr> <?php endforeach; ?> </tbody>

im confused with how to if echo for an array that has text and a number at the end