hello everybody
Three days before I attempted to use Qubes network at Starbucks. But I can`t Qubes internet. It said {tor networking blocked}. The Cause was Starbucks WIFI? What should I do? I want to use Qubes network at Starbucks. Please help me!!!
Welcome to the forums, @hositoma2.
I’m not sure what kind of help you’re expecting, but it seems to me your options are to use a different network, or find a different café.
If Starbucks chooses to set conditions on the use of their WiFi, that is their right.