I want to know Best Way to Manage Component State Without Going Overboard?

Hey everyone,

I have been building a small project in React & I am juggling way too much state. Between local state in components, props being passed everywhere & some context I added to avoid prop drilling—it is starting to feel such as a mess.

At what point do you go, “Okay, I need to bring in something such as Redux or Zustand”? Is there a general rule of thumb for when local state is not enough anymore? Or am I just overthinking it and should stick to React basics for now?

I have been going through a reactJS training course & while it covers state management, it does not go deep into when to scale it up. I want to hear from folks who have dealt with this kind of decision in real projects.

How do you keep your component state organized as the app grows?

Thank you…