Is it recommended to use state for static variables?

I’m working on a next.js app and I have two pages that have the same code. Here’s a snippet from pages/books/[cid]

export default function Book() { const [sourceType] = useState("book") useEffect(() => { dispatch(changeActiveSource(`${sourceType}s`)); dispatch( fetchFullData({ url: `http://localhost:1338/${sourceType}-series`, type: `${sourceType}s` }) ); }, []); }

Note const [sourceType] = useState("book") I’m not using setSourceType is that ok?