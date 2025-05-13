I’ve created a website but facing some style issues — Need suggestions

I’ve recently created a tool-based website, and while most of the functionality is working fine, I am facing a noticeable style issue. Specifically, the coin flip feature on my site displays a coin graphic that appears excessively large on the screen. This oversized coin disrupts the user interface and makes the overall experience feel unbalanced and less professional.

When I compared my site to my competitor’s website, I noticed that their coin graphic is much smaller and fits seamlessly within the page layout, offering a more refined and user-friendly experience. My goal is to reduce the coin size to make it look subtle and visually appealing, ensuring it doesn’t dominate the UI.

I believe a smaller coin will enhance the user interface and improve the overall user experience by maintaining balance and preventing distraction. I’m currently using basic CSS and JavaScript for the coin rendering but am unsure how to adjust the size correctly without affecting responsiveness or breaking the layout.

I would appreciate suggestions on how I can achieve this — whether by using CSS scaling, modifying image dimensions, or applying canvas adjustments — to ensure the coin displays at an optimal size across all devices.